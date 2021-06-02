UrduPoint.com
288,069 People Vaccinated Against Corona

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 288,069 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 206,061 citizens had been given first dose while 52,628 were administered second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 17,281 health workers were also given first dose while 12,099 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that 19 vaccination centers were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were being vaccinated. He said that a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 36,552 first doses and 24,369 second doses of vaccine were in the stock inFaisalabad, he added.

