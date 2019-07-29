2.880kg Hashish seized, 28 arrested in Sargodha

Police Monday arrested twenty eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) -:Police Monday arrested twenty eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 28 accused and recovered 2.

880kg hashish,189 litres liquor, 10 pistols 30 bore, 3 rifles 223 bore and 6 guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were-- Muhammad Imran, Saghir Ahmad, Azhar Tahir, Arif, Khlid, Qasir Munir, Imran Abbas, Pervez, Zafar Abbas, Faizan, Taj Muhammad, Mubashir Hussain, Saleem Akbar Zahoor Ahmad, Nasar Iqbal and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused.