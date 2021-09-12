288,572 COVID-19 suspects visit health centres;1490 died so far in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 288,572 COVID-19 suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities so far, out of which 37,251 cases were tested positive, including 34,414 from Rawalpindi and 2837 from other districts who were provided with the required treatment.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre here Sunday, results of 948 people were awaited,254,819 were declared negative while 33,925 were discharged after recovery with 31,164 to Rawalpindi and 2759 from other districts so far. The data showed that 1490 people had died so far with 1133 to Rawalpindi and 357 from other districts.

"Presently 185 C virus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 23 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,45 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,66 in Institute of Urology,35 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,five in District Headquarters Hospital, four in Bilal hospital,three each in Hearts International and Attock Hospital while one was admitted in Akhtar Memorial trust.

" He updated that 93 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 23 belonged to Rawal Town, 19 from Potohar town,22 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Gujar Khan,seven from Kalar Syeda,five from Kotli sattian,two each from Taxila and Jehlum while one each case was reported from Kahuta, Murree and Chakwal.

District Health Authority updated that so far 2,361,809 people including 40,364 health workers and 2,321,445 people aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that 4504 were quarantined including 2496 at homes and 2008 in isolation centers. Five patients were on ventilators in critical condition,85 stable and 95 on oxygen support, the report informed, adding the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.64 per cent in the district.