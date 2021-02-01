289 booked for flying kites, manufacturing in January

The district police registered 289 cases under anti-kite flying act and sent several accused behind bars during last month of January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The district police registered 289 cases under anti-kite flying act and sent several accused behind bars during last month of January.

According to police, on the directions of CPO Muhammad Suhail Ch, the police teams registered 289 cases and arrested several accused.

The police also unearthed 10 factories for manufacturing kites and twine rolls and recovered 156,729 kites, 7521 spools of twine and other paraphernalia.