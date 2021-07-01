UrduPoint.com
289 Coronavirus Patients Recover During 24 Hours In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:14 PM

289 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours in Punjab

As many as 289 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 289 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 304,834 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 6823 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 6272 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1355 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1211 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3099 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2957 beds were vacant.

However, 346 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 325 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3022 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 2724 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 768 beds reserved in HDU and 691 beds were unoccupied.

The Specialized Healthcare department had arranged 706 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 115 ventilators were under use while 591 were unoccupied.

Around 241 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 46 were occupied and 195 ventilators were vacant.

