289 dead, 348 injured in rain, flood related incidents in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that since June 14 this year, 289 people have died and 348 injured in rain and flood related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the authority here on Sunday.

It said that as many as 35123 houses were damaged completely while 52327 partially.

It added that before the flood, PDMA, district administration and other concerned agencies had shifted 406568 people to safe spots while 69775 people were saved through rescue operation. Similarly, it said that 674348 people have rendered homeless and 226389 were provided relief goods. 856782 people have been provided cooked food while 217614 have received dried food so far.

According to the authority, 33347 flood affectees across the province have been provided family tents, 25670 mattresses, 26135 tarpaulin sheets, 7502 blankets, 6463 kitchen sets, 7607 hygiene kits, 6851 water containers, 4574 plastic mats, 681 life saving jackets, 8677 mosquito nets, 102 search-light and 5453 pillows.

It further revealed that since July, 2022 a fund of Rs.1.75 billion has been released to various districts for combating emergency situations. This fund would be utilized for payment of compensation and relief activities for flood victims as per policy of the government.