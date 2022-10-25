UrduPoint.com

289 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

289 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 289 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 142 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 48 in Multan , 40 in Rawalpindi, 29 in Gujranwala, six in Kasur, four in Sargodha, three each in Attock and Nankana Sahib, two each in Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, one each in Pakpattan, Khushab, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Chakwal, Khanewal, and Sialkot.

He said that a total of 13, 455 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year.

He added that no death was reported during the last 24 hours whereas 16 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The P&SHD secretary said that 1,045 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 362,534 indoor and 88,903 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The squad, under the P&SHD, killed dengue larvae at 1,583 places in the province during daily surveillance.

The secretary urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

