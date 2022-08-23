2,893 policemen deployed on security of polio workers in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :A three-day anti-polio vaccination campaign was underway in Swat district where 2,893 policemen were deployed for security of the vaccinators.

According to health department's sources, these policemen were providing security to polio workers across the district especially in far-flung and remote areas including Kalam, Khwazakhela, Kabal and Madyan.

Sub divisional police and station police officers were monitoring police performance. Meanwhile, vaccinators visited door to door by administering anti-polio drops to children under the age of five years.

Parents were asked to bring their children to nearby hospitals and basic health units in case of vaccinators did not arrive their homes.