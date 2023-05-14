2,894 accused involved in vandalism, violence arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams were conducting operations to arrest the miscreants involved in attacks on government and private institutions and buildings including Jinnah House, vandalism of property and violence.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that the number of arrested miscreants involved in attacks, vandalism, violence and arson on public and private institutions reached 2,894.

Moreover, 152 police officers and personnel were seriously injured in the violent actions of miscreants throughout Punjab. As many as 74 vehicles used by Punjab Police were vandalized and set on fire. Around 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were severely damaged, the spokesperson added.