289,980 kg sugar sold out in Faisalabad on subsidized rate

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 289,980 kg sugar has so far been sold out during last nine days in 19 Sasta Ramazan Bazaars of the district.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Wednesday that on 12the April, 11,700 kg sugar was sold in Ramadan bazaars while 19,900 kg sugar was sold on 13th April, 30,050 kg on 14th April, 36,190 kg on 15th April, 38,540 kg on 16th April, 39,800 kg on 17th April, 40,250 kg on 18th April, 37,550 kg on 19th April and 36,000 kg sugar was sold on 20th April.

He said that separate counters had been reserved for male and female buyers in Ramazan Bazaars where sugar was being sold on subsidized rates under fair and transparent manner.

Supply of sugar in Ramazan bazaars had also been increased according to public demand, he added.

Meanwhile, 25,789 flour bags of 10 kg weight were also sold out today in Ramazan Bazaarsof Faisalabad, he added.