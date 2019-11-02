UrduPoint.com
28th Annual Milad Rally On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 05:01 PM

28th annual milad rally on Sunday

The 28th annual milad rally would be held here on Sunday (October 3)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : The 28th annual milad rally would be held here on Sunday (October 3).

This was stated by president central Milad committee Shah Rukne-e-Alam, Rukn-u-Din Nadeem here on Saturday. He said that the rally would be taken out from Milad chowk Shah Rukn-e-Alam colony in which people from all walks of life including Ulema, political, social notables, traders and citizens would participate.

