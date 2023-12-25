Open Menu

28th Annual Parents' Day Celebrated At Garrison Cadet College Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

28th annual Parents' Day celebrated at Garrison Cadet College Kohat

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) 28th annual Parents' Day was celebrated at Garrison Cadet College Kohat. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Major General Zulfikar Bhatti, GOC of the Nineth Division of Kohat, Principal Brigadier Nasir Awan, representatives of the Kohat Chamber of Commerce, officers from the military and civil service, and a sizable number of parents were also present on this esteemed occasion.

The governor was given a guard of honor. In his speech, the governor praised the principal and faculty for their excellent teaching, discipline, and preparation of young people from all castes for the advancement of the nation. He also honored the parents for their contributions to the state's security and peace.

