28th death anniversary of former Punjab governor observed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The 28th annual Urs and death anniversary of former Punjab governor and caretaker of the shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi (late), was held on Friday.

The event was organized at the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya by his grandson, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi.

Thousands of people from various walks of life attended the Urs, making it a historic event in Multan and large LED screens were installed for the public.

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi addressed the attendees via video link, thanking them for their participation. The ceremony included tributes and prayers for national unity, peace and prosperity of the country.

The event concluded with a collective prayer led by religious scholars.