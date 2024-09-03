Open Menu

28th Safar Procession Concludes Peacefully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The main procession, marking the 28th of Safar, concluded peacefully, here on Tuesday.

The procession, which commenced from Imam Bargah 7 Block, passed through the city's major thoroughfares including Nori Gate, Karkhana Bazaar, Kacheri Chowk, Amin Bazaar, Choti Sabzi Mandi, Muhammadi Bazaar, and Shrabat Chowk before culminating at Imam Bargah 19 Block.

To ensure the safety of the participants, over 1,000 police personnel were deployed along with elite force and security squad teams.

The procession route was fortified with barbed wire and barricades, and CCTV cameras were installed for constant monitoring.

Regional Police Officer and District Police Officer closely monitored the procession through the emergency control room.

