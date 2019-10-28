UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28th Safar Procession Held Amid Tight Strict Security

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

28th Safar procession held amid tight strict security

Commemorating the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam e Hassan (R.A) 28th Safar procession was administrated here at Sargodha under tight security measurements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Commemorating the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam e Hassan (R.A) 28th Safar procession was administrated here at Sargodha under tight security measurements.

The 28th Safar procession was started from Markazi UImam Bargah Block 7 Khushab road Sargodha. The procession ended on the main Imam Bargah Muhammadia Block No. 19 passing through fixed routs including Karkhana Bazaar and Ameen Baazar.

� � � � The Ulemas and Zakreen have delivered speeches regarding the Shahadat Hazrat Imam Hassan R.A and His teaching. � Police and law enforcement agencies have adopted foolproof security arrangements for maintaining peace during processions and Majalis on the eve of commemorating the day of �Hazrat Imam Hassan R.

A.

Police official said that strict monitoring ensured on all processions routes. He said special teams have been deployed outside the Imambargahs and mosques to avoid any untoward situation.

The official further said that a comprehensive security plan was formulated in collaboration with concerned law enforcement agencies and civil administration.s� � � � More than 1768 police personals (including officers) and 1457 national Volunteers were also performing duties at sensitive places, police added.

Related Topics

Police Road Sargodha Khushab All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Belarus Does Not Plan to Buy Large-Scale Weapons D ..

35 seconds ago

Death of IS Leader Baghdadi Deals 'Major Blow' to ..

37 seconds ago

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

24 minutes ago

2 civilian killed, 10 injured in terror attack

40 seconds ago

Main Beirut-Damascus Highway Blocked as Lebanese A ..

42 seconds ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Shams&#039; in Sha ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.