29 Accused Among Members Of 7 Gangs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:10 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :District police have arrested 26 members of notorious 7 Gang and recovered stolen goods valued Rs. 21.2 million and weapons from them in Minawali, Kala Bagh and Sadder police limit.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Minawali Hassan Asad Alvi/ during continued crackdown against criminals and drug pushers the team of Mianwali police station has conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and succeeded in arresting 26 members of notorious 7 Gangs and recovered stolen goods including gold ornaments, net cash, motorcycles, Cell Phones and other valuables worth Rs 21.

2 million from them.

Similarly, another Mianwali police team have traced and seized Shazoor vehicle at Remote Search Park at Chashma post. While Kala Bagh and Sadder police teams have arrested three criminals and recovered 3 Kalashnikovs from their possession. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

