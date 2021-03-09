29 arrested for flying kites in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police arrested 29 people for flying kites from different parts of the city and recovered kites and other paraphernalia from them during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday the police arrested Muhammad Naeem, Amir Ali and Zain from T-Chowk, Sajid Ali from Juwala Nagar, Hamza, Yousuf from 240 Mor, Hafiz Jamshaid from Jinnah Colony, Nauman, Owais and Rehman from Marriage Hall HR area, Adeel Aslam, Saad Azeem and AbdulShakoor from Kokianwala, Umar, Siddique, Younus, Abrar, Daim, Owais and Ishtiaq from NarwalaRoad, Usama Farooq, Rafaqat Ali and Taimoor, etc. from Quba Chowk Madina Town.