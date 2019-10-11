29 arrested for illegally gas in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:Police on Friday arrested 29 shopkeepers over illegally LPG refilling in the district.

Police said that during continued drive against the illegal refilling of gas business,the police teams conducted raids at various areas including Railway road, Muhammadi Colony, Cheema Colony, Radhan, Manzoor colony Sahiwal, Iqbal colony, Bhabhrra, Buchha Kalan, Farooqa and arrested another people over illegal refilling of gas.

They were identified as-- Riaz, Manzoor, Ibrahim, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Nawaz, Aman Ullah, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Hamza, Mudassar Iqbal. Ramzan, Kamran and others.

Police registered separate cases against them.