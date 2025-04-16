29 Arrested In Drug Trafficking
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 02:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 29 suspects involved in drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.
According to police spokesperson,teams conducted raids and arrested Irfan Ahmad,Arsalan Azam,Ali Hassan, Tanveer Abbas,Aqib Ali,Sajjad Alias Nannay Shah,Rafiq,Shahvaiz,Muhammad Ansar,Ali Shan,Lashkar Ali,Ali Hasan,Furqan,Samiullah,Sikandar,Ali Asghar,Zaheer Ahmad,Anwar ul Haq,Rukhsar Ahmad,Mudassar,Shoukat Ali,Sher Ali,Khadim Hussain,Fayyaz,Ali Khan,Zahid Alias Irfan,Masood Ali,Aqib,Saeed Anwar and others.
Police recovered of 3.5 kilograms of heroin,4.5 kilograms of hashish, 55 liters of liquor,an operational liquor distillery,one Kalashnikov,two 12-bore rifles and twelve pistols including a 9mm.
Further investigation was underway.
