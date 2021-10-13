29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 liter liquor recovered

Rawalpindi district police in an operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 29 besides recovering over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin and 25 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in an operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 29 besides recovering over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin and 25 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Mudassir for having 1115 grams heroin, Muhammad Shafiq with 210 grams heroin while Pirwadhai police rounded up Fayyaz for having 1300 grams charras.

Morgah police netted Akbar Khan and seized 1900 grams charras.

Chontra police nabbed Hassan Raza and recovered 1590 grams charras, Qalib Shah with 1585 grams charras, Hamza with 230 grams charras, Muhammad Khurshid with 215 grams charras, Nadeem Abbas with 290 grams charras, Abbas with 230 grams charras and Muhammad Shafquat with 240 grams charras.

City, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Civil Line, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Ratta Amral, New Town, Sadiqabad and Race Course police also conducted raids in their jurisdiction and held drug peddlers and bootleggers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.