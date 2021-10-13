UrduPoint.com

29 Arrested; Over 10 Kg Charras, 1.5 Kg Heroin, 25 Liter Liquor Recovered

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:24 PM

29 arrested; over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin, 25 liter liquor recovered

Rawalpindi district police in an operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 29 besides recovering over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin and 25 liters liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi district police in an operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers Wednesday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up 29 besides recovering over 10 kg charras, 1.5 kg heroin and 25 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police held Mudassir for having 1115 grams heroin, Muhammad Shafiq with 210 grams heroin while Pirwadhai police rounded up Fayyaz for having 1300 grams charras.

Morgah police netted Akbar Khan and seized 1900 grams charras.

Chontra police nabbed Hassan Raza and recovered 1590 grams charras, Qalib Shah with 1585 grams charras, Hamza with 230 grams charras, Muhammad Khurshid with 215 grams charras, Nadeem Abbas with 290 grams charras, Abbas with 230 grams charras and Muhammad Shafquat with 240 grams charras.

City, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, Sadiqabad, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Civil Line, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Ratta Amral, New Town, Sadiqabad and Race Course police also conducted raids in their jurisdiction and held drug peddlers and bootleggers.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar All From Race

Recent Stories

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, h ..

SIBF attracts more than 1,566 publishing houses, hosts Nobel, booker laureates

7 minutes ago
 General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores governmen ..

General Budget for 2022-2026 underscores government&#039;s commitment to achieve ..

22 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 champ ..

Team Abu Dhabi primed for tense climax to F2 championship season in Portugal

37 minutes ago
 Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 202 ..

Spanish National Day celebrations held at Expo 2020 Dubai

37 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take pl ..

Dubai Sports Excellence Awards ceremony to take place on Thursday

37 minutes ago
 AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on Octobe ..

AJK to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) on October 19

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.