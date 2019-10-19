29 arrested over gas refilling in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

Police on Saturday have arrested 29 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested 29 shopkeepers over gas refilling around the district.

Police said during continued drive against the illegal refilling of gas business, police teams had conducted raids at different areas including Railway road, Muhammadi Colony, Cheema Colony, Radhan, Manzoor colony Sahiwal, Iqbal colony, Bhabhrra, Buchha Kalan, Farooqa and arrested another people over illegal refilling of gas.

The accused included Riaz, Manzoor, Ibrahim, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Nawaz, Aman Ullah, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Hamza, Mudassar Iqbal, Ramzan, Kamran and others.

Police have registered separate cases against them.