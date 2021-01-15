UrduPoint.com
29 Arrested Over Illegal Gas Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol, Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:35 PM

Police claimed to have arrested 29 shopkeepers on charge of illegal decanting, selling loose petrol and fireworks from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 29 shopkeepers on charge of illegal decanting, selling loose petrol and fireworks from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police arrested a shopkeeper, Khalid Nawaz, from Katcha Phattak and recovered firework from his possession.

Meanwhile the police also nabbed 28 shopkeepers red handed while decanting gas and selling loose petrol illegally in different parts of the city.

Among these accused include Hasnat from Iron Market, Asif Javaid from Abdullah Bridge, Abdul Qayyum, Waqas from Fauji Chowk, Ghulam Nabi from Chak 75/G-B, Ikram from 79 Morr, Ali from Abbas Nagar Bridge, Saqib Masih from Haseeb Rahi Chowk, Iftikhar and Abdul Waheed from Chak 126/R-B, Imran, Shehbaz and Manzoor from Jhumra Road, Sohail Ashraf from Chak 159/R-B, Muhammad Ali and Shafqat from Orchard Road.

The accused were locked behind bars and further investigation is under progress.

