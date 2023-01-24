- Home
29 Beggars Caught
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 12:00 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 29 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Monday.
According to official sources, the beggars, including 14 men and 15 women were held from various areas of the city.
