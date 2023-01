The anti-beggary squad shifted 29 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The anti-beggary squad shifted 29 more professional beggars to Panagah for their counseling here on Monday.

According to official sources, the beggars, including 14 men and 15 women were held from various areas of the city.