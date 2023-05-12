29 beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

As many as 29 beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :As many as 29 beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours and shifted to Panahgah. �A spokesman for the local administration said here on Friday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 12 males and 17 females beggars from different parts of Faisalabad city.

�These beggars were shifted them to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand whereas they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.