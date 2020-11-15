UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

29 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 29 brick kilns have been converted to zigzag technology in the district.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo said that there was a total of 226 brick kilns in the district which had been closed under anti-smog ordinance, however, kilns having zigzag technology were functioning.

He said that 2, out of 11 kilns in Bhalwal tehsil, 7 out of 37 in Bherah tehsil, 3 out of 10 in Kot Momin, 1 out of 21 in Sahiwal, 3 out of 55 in Sargodha, 10 out of 58 in Shahpur Tehsil and 3 out of 34 kilns were converted to zigzag technology.

Arshad Wattoo further said that owners of vehicles washing centers had been directed to install water recycling plants at their centers, otherwise, they too would be closed.

The process of recycling would be expedited while recycling was being planned to utilize the water of mosques, he hoped.

Related Topics

Technology Water Vehicles Sahiwal Sargodha Bhalwal Kot Momin Shahpur Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

28 minutes ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

43 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

2 hours ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.