29 brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 29 brick kilns have been converted to zigzag technology in the district.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Wattoo said that there was a total of 226 brick kilns in the district which had been closed under anti-smog ordinance, however, kilns having zigzag technology were functioning.

He said that 2, out of 11 kilns in Bhalwal tehsil, 7 out of 37 in Bherah tehsil, 3 out of 10 in Kot Momin, 1 out of 21 in Sahiwal, 3 out of 55 in Sargodha, 10 out of 58 in Shahpur Tehsil and 3 out of 34 kilns were converted to zigzag technology.

Arshad Wattoo further said that owners of vehicles washing centers had been directed to install water recycling plants at their centers, otherwise, they too would be closed.

The process of recycling would be expedited while recycling was being planned to utilize the water of mosques, he hoped.