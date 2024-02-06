29 candidates to contest in PS-60

As many as 29 candidates were set to contest on February 8 general elections for Provincial Assembly constituency PS-60 Qasimabad

According to details, the total population of PS-60 is 415800 while the number of registered voters is 139907 including 73009 male and 66898 female voters.

A close contest will be between Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Jam Khan Shoro and GDA candidate Ayaz Latif Palejo.

Other contesting candidates include Wasim Akhter (TLP), Muhammad Umer Chandio (Ind), Mehboob Mahesar (Ind), Ghulam Rasool (Ind), Shah Muhammad Shoro (Ind), Sajid Ali (MQM-P), Badar Channa (Ind), Naseem Akhter (Ind), Muhammad Ali (Ind), Ali Hyder Memon (Ind), Shazia Memon (IPP), Zeenat Samon (Ind), Aneesa Siddiqui (Ind), Wali Muhammad (Ind), Nadir (Ind), Muhammad Asif (PRP), Lal Khan Jatoi (Ind), Irfan Gul Magsi (Ind), Syed Hasnain Raza (PPP-SB), Roshan Ali (Ind) and Afroz Shoro (Ind).