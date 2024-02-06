29 Candidates To Contest In PS-60
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 11:02 PM
As many as 29 candidates were set to contest on February 8 general elections for Provincial Assembly constituency PS-60 Qasimabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) As many as 29 candidates were set to contest on February 8 general elections for Provincial Assembly constituency PS-60 Qasimabad.
According to details, the total population of PS-60 is 415800 while the number of registered voters is 139907 including 73009 male and 66898 female voters.
A close contest will be between Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Jam Khan Shoro and GDA candidate Ayaz Latif Palejo.
Other contesting candidates include Wasim Akhter (TLP), Muhammad Umer Chandio (Ind), Mehboob Mahesar (Ind), Ghulam Rasool (Ind), Shah Muhammad Shoro (Ind), Sajid Ali (MQM-P), Badar Channa (Ind), Naseem Akhter (Ind), Muhammad Ali (Ind), Ali Hyder Memon (Ind), Shazia Memon (IPP), Zeenat Samon (Ind), Aneesa Siddiqui (Ind), Wali Muhammad (Ind), Nadir (Ind), Muhammad Asif (PRP), Lal Khan Jatoi (Ind), Irfan Gul Magsi (Ind), Syed Hasnain Raza (PPP-SB), Roshan Ali (Ind) and Afroz Shoro (Ind).
Recent Stories
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal
Scientists study levels of toxic mercury in Antarctic seals, whales
One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters
Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province
Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader
CDWP recommends Rs 23.8 bln project for automated indus basin irrigation system
Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next go ..
Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates
Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar5 minutes ago
-
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election13 minutes ago
-
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman13 minutes ago
-
Educational, health institutions top priority for NA-55: Faisal13 minutes ago
-
One suspect killed, another injured in police encounters15 minutes ago
-
Dr Gohar Ejaz, CM KPK discuss peaceful conduct of Elections in province13 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses bail petition of PTI leader13 minutes ago
-
Recommendations worked out on missing persons issue to be handed over to next govt: Solangi43 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates computerized Arms License, Succession Certificates52 minutes ago
-
Political stability need of hour: Rana Tanveer52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue its support to Kashmiris till their freedom: Ejaz52 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary visits Election Control Room in Quetta1 hour ago