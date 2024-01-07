29 cases referred to drug court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The District Quality Control board (DQCB) has referred cases of 29 clinics to drug courts for further proceedings.

During its meeting held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh in the chair, the Board heard 56 cases and issued warnings to owners of 18 medical clinics whereas cases of nine clinics were adjourned to the next meeting as record of these cases was not completed yet.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Kashif Raza Awan, Secretary DQCB Robina Akhtar and others were also present.