29 cases registered, 200 vehicles impounded over violation of Section 144 in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 29 cases were registered while more than 200 vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles were impounded over the violation of Section 144 in various police stations so far.

According to Police spokesman on Friday, on the direction of Punjab government the crackdown against violators of Section 144 across the district continued, in which the teams of various police stations have registered 29 cases against the violators of Section 144.

11 cases were registered on arranging marriage gatherings, 10 against shops, five against rickshaw drivers, while three on arranging religious programs.

Similarly, traffic police have also took action against violators of Section 144 and challaned 37 cars, 309 motorcycles, 239 rickshaws and 72 wagons, while more than 200 vehicles including rickshaws, motorcycles and cars were impounded in police station.