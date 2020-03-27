UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Cases Registered, 200 Vehicles Impounded Over Violation Of Section 144 In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:26 PM

29 cases registered, 200 vehicles impounded over violation of Section 144 in Sargodha

As many as 29 cases were registered while more than 200 vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles were impounded over the violation of Section 144 in various police stations so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 29 cases were registered while more than 200 vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles were impounded over the violation of Section 144 in various police stations so far.

According to Police spokesman on Friday, on the direction of Punjab government the crackdown against violators of Section 144 across the district continued, in which the teams of various police stations have registered 29 cases against the violators of Section 144.

11 cases were registered on arranging marriage gatherings, 10 against shops, five against rickshaw drivers, while three on arranging religious programs.

Similarly, traffic police have also took action against violators of Section 144 and challaned 37 cars, 309 motorcycles, 239 rickshaws and 72 wagons, while more than 200 vehicles including rickshaws, motorcycles and cars were impounded in police station.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Police Station Marriage Vehicles Traffic

Recent Stories

Infinix S5 Pro 40MP Pop-up selfie camera - the nex ..

22 minutes ago

British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Corona ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus test kits pour off South Korean produc ..

19 seconds ago

Four killed, one injured in Arifwala roof collapse ..

few seconds

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Fumigation, sanitizing spray carried out in mosque ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.