Open Menu

29% Children Immunized On First Vaccination Day

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM

29% children immunized on first vaccination day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The second day of the third national polio immunization campaign of the year is underway across Pakistan, with encouraging progress reported from various regions.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), as per official data, 29% of the target population of children under the age of five received polio drops on the first day of the campaign.

Province-wise breakdown shows that 30% of children in Punjab, 24% in Sindh, 31% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 21% in Balochistan were vaccinated.

In Islamabad, 24% of the targeted children were reached. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reported higher coverage, with 32% and 33% of children vaccinated respectively.

The NEOC noted that the polio campaign is being carried out simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan as part of a coordinated regional effort to eradicate the virus.

The current campaign will continue uninterrupted until June 1, aiming to reach every eligible child. Health authorities have once again appealed to parents to cooperate fully with polio workers visiting homes.

“Polio virus remains present in our environment,” a NEOC spokesperson warned, emphasizing that vaccinating children under five is a national responsibility. Parents have been urged to ensure their children receive polio drops during every campaign.

Recent Stories

realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & S ..

Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..

2 hours ago
 Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Ga ..

Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect E ..

Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year cont ..

ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

4 hours ago
 5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines

4 hours ago
 UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure ..

UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025

5 hours ago
 3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor

12 hours ago
 Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 hom ..

Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..

12 hours ago
 Man detained after car crashes into people followi ..

Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade

14 hours ago
 Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan