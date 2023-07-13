Open Menu

29 Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Using LPG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

29 commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 29 commercial vehicles for using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during a special crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a special crackdown against commercial vehicles using LPG cylinders posing threats to public lives.

The RTA teams confiscated 40 LPG cylinders and imposed heavy fine on the transporters.

Secretary RTA Hina Rehman said that the crackdown was continued on a daily basis to prevent LPG cylinders in commercial vehicles under the vision to avoid any mishap. She said that action was also being taken against transporters charging extra fare from passengers and over violations of route permits.

