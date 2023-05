29 constables promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Police Department has promoted 29 constables to head-constables in the district.

According to a notification, issued here by CPO Usman Akram Gondal, following constables have been promoted: Adnan, Qasim Ali, Usman Khalid Junaid, Shafique Subhani, Naveed Ahmed, Imtiaz Ali, Naeem, Waqas Ahmed, Syed Ali Husnain, Akram Maseih, Zahid Ali, Sohiab Zeeshan, Luqman, Adnan Ashiq, Sharjeel Akbar, Amir, Mehboob Ali, Abdul Rehman, Tahir, Sanaullah, Amir Al-Rehman, Altaf Hussain, Ghazi Tanveer Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Zahid, Usman Sarwar, Sajid Ali and Muhammad Yousaf.