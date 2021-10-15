UrduPoint.com

29 'criminals' Arrested In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

29 'criminals' arrested in faisalabad

Police Friday arrested 29 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Friday arrested 29 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to sources, police teams nabbed nine drug pushers and recovered 2.

26-kg hashish and 62 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 6,190 from them.

In crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested nine persons and recovered seven pistols, two Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

