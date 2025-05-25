29 Criminals Held
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police arrested 29 criminals,here on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams of different police stations raided at various localities including Bhera police,Bhulwal,Bhagtanwala,Sahiwal and arrested 29 criminals including Zulfiqar,Zahid,Zubair,Zeeshan,Zulqarnain, Zaheer,Zahoor,Azeem,Zargham,Zagham,ZiaUllah,ZakaUllah,Bashir,Basit and others.
Police recovered 2kg of hashish,2kg of opium,2kg of ice,19 liters of wine,109 liters of liquor,three guns,two pistols,177 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
