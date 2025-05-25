Open Menu

29 Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 11:50 AM

29 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Police arrested 29 criminals,here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson,police teams of different police stations raided at various localities including Bhera police,Bhulwal,Bhagtanwala,Sahiwal and arrested 29 criminals including Zulfiqar,Zahid,Zubair,Zeeshan,Zulqarnain, Zaheer,Zahoor,Azeem,Zargham,Zagham,ZiaUllah,ZakaUllah,Bashir,Basit and others.

Police recovered 2kg of hashish,2kg of opium,2kg of ice,19 liters of wine,109 liters of liquor,three guns,two pistols,177 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World C ..

UAE fall to Czech Republic at Minifootball World Cup in Baku

10 hours ago
 UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN ..

UAE delegation participates in 34th session of UN Commission on Crime Prevention ..

11 hours ago
 Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, s ..

Military Sports Museum inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, showcasing history, achievement ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo ..

Sharjah launches 8th edition of Dibba Al Hisn Duo Theatre Festival

12 hours ago
FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ..

FNC highlights legislative role of parliaments in ensuring fair, ethical use of ..

12 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Co ..

Ajman Tourism, Chongqing Municipality's Tourism Committee sign MoU

12 hours ago
 UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

13 hours ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

13 hours ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

14 hours ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan