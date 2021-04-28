UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:18 PM

29 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Wednesday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

4 kg hashish and 135 liter liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 11,060.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 7 pistols,and one repeater from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

4 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

19 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

19 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

34 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

34 minutes ago

Police to take stern action against motorists havi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.