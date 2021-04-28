29 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.
4 kg hashish and 135 liter liquor from their possession.
Meanwhile, the police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 11,060.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 7 pistols,and one repeater from them.
Further investigation was underway.