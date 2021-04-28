29 criminals held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 1.

4 kg hashish and 135 liter liquor from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 11,060.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 persons and recovered 7 pistols,and one repeater from them.

Further investigation was underway.