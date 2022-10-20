UrduPoint.com

29 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Police on Thursday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 16 drug pushers and one proclaimed offender and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish, 200 grams opium and 112 liter liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols and one rifle from them.

