29 Criminals Held; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 drug pushers and recovered 2.

9 Kg hashish and 114 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers with stake money of Rs 46,370. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

