29 criminals held, drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 8 drug pushers and recovered 2.

8 kg hashish and 50 litres liquor from their possession.The police held 10 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 11,080.

In a crackdown against illegal weapon holders, police arrested 11 people and recovered 8 pistols, one revolver, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.