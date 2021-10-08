29 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police,the raiding teams nabbed nine drug pushers,nine gamblers and 11 illegal weapon holders from various areas.

The team also recovered 133 litres liquor, Rs 9,950,9 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.