UrduPoint.com

29 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

29 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police,the raiding teams nabbed nine drug pushers,nine gamblers and 11 illegal weapon holders from various areas.

The team also recovered 133 litres liquor, Rs 9,950,9 pistols, 2 guns and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Laporta: I hoped Messi would offer to play for fre ..

Laporta: I hoped Messi would offer to play for free

1 minute ago
 Three substandard ice factories closed by PFA

Three substandard ice factories closed by PFA

1 minute ago
 PTA blocks 732,000 illegal SIMs: NA body told

PTA blocks 732,000 illegal SIMs: NA body told

1 minute ago
 No more extension; FBR urges taxpayers to file Inc ..

No more extension; FBR urges taxpayers to file Income Tax returns without delay

1 minute ago
 15 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

15 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 observes 'National Disaster Day'

Rescue-1122 observes 'National Disaster Day'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.