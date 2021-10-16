29 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 0.

3 Kg hashish and 57 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs. 3,995 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 12 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.