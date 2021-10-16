UrduPoint.com

29 'criminals' Held, Drugs, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 drug pushers and recovered 0.

3 Kg hashish and 57 litres of liquor from their possession.

The police also held 11 gamblers and recovered Rs. 3,995 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 11 persons and recovered 12 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Further investigation was underway.

