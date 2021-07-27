UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Criminals Held With Contraband

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

29 criminals held with contraband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams nabbed 8 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 300 gram hashish and 349 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 people and recovered 4 pistols, a rifle, a repeater,2 Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

28 minutes ago

63,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

41 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.