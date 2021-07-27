29 criminals held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The police teams nabbed 8 proclaimed offenders and 13 drug pushers and recovered 300 gram hashish and 349 litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 8 people and recovered 4 pistols, a rifle, a repeater,2 Kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.