29 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 06:44 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 29 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested eight proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police have also apprehended 11 drug peddlers and recovered 10 liter liquor, three bottles of imported wine and 1140 gram Hashish from their possession.

Two illegal weapon holders were also arrested with two pistols of 30-bore and rounds, police sources added.

Meanwhile, two firework dealers and one kite seller were also arrested by the police with fireworks, kites and chemical thread while five courts absconders have also been arrested during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been arrested against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

