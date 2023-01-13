UrduPoint.com

29 Criminals Nabbed; Drugs, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 29 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed a proclaimed offender and 12 drug pushers and recovered 3.2 kg hashish, 2.5 grams of heroin and 291 litres of liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 12 accused and recovered 16 pistols, 9 rifles, 5 repeaters and a large number of bullets from their possession.

The arrested criminals were identified as: Ahmed,Tahir, Imran, Smraan, Siraaj, Abdul Ahad, Shamshad, Fawad, Fazal, Faizaan, Yasin, Yamean, Ilyas, Bashir, Botta Khan, Bismillah Khan, Rehmatullah, Nasrullah, Khalil, Khalid, Khuram, Qasim, Qadeer, Qadous and Raees Khan.

Meanwhile in Bhakker, the police arrested four punters including Ramzan, Aslam, Sadique and Rizwan and recovered Rs 50,000 stake money from them in the crackdown.

