Open Menu

29 Dead,1507 Injured In 1290 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

29 dead,1507 injured in 1290 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Atleast 29 people were killed and 1507 injured in 1290 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 676 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,while 831 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 856 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 534 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 240 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 307 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 91 in with 108 victims and at third Gujranwala with 76 RTCs and 83 victims.

According to the data 1243 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 36 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Recent Stories

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ share ..

‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ shared responsibility to protect co ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

41 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, ..

Noura Al Kaabi highlights UAE’s cultural vision, strong India Partnership at R ..

41 minutes ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

3 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan