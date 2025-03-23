29 Dead,1507 Injured In 1290 RTCs In Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Atleast 29 people were killed and 1507 injured in 1290 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Out of these, 676 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals,while 831 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.
Furthermore, the analysis showed that 856 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 534 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 240 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 307 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 91 in with 108 victims and at third Gujranwala with 76 RTCs and 83 victims.
According to the data 1243 motorbikes, 106 auto-rickshaws, 127 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 36 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
