UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

29 Discharged After Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

29 discharged after tested negative for coronavirus

The district administration on Wednesday discharged 29 suspected coronavirus patients from quarantined center at Pasrur Cadet College after their test reports came negative

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday discharged 29 suspected coronavirus patients from quarantined center at Pasrur Cadet College after their test reports came negative.

Pasrur Assistant Commissioner Amir Shehzad told that they were quarantined in the centre by Sialkot district administration few days before.

Related Topics

Sialkot Pasrur From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Welfare Association donates AED2 million ..

29 minutes ago

Belgium announces 205 COVID-19 deaths

29 minutes ago

Turkish, Chinese Presidents Discuss Joint Coronavi ..

47 seconds ago

Air Canada to Adopt Government Emergency Wage Subs ..

48 seconds ago

KP Health Minister phones Covid infected doctor

50 seconds ago

Lebanese Prime Minister Slams Skyrocketing Food Pr ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.