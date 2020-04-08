29 discharged after tested negative for coronavirus

The district administration on Wednesday discharged 29 suspected coronavirus patients from quarantined center at Pasrur Cadet College after their test reports came negative

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday discharged 29 suspected coronavirus patients from quarantined center at Pasrur Cadet College after their test reports came negative.

Pasrur Assistant Commissioner Amir Shehzad told that they were quarantined in the centre by Sialkot district administration few days before.