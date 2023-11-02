Open Menu

29 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

29 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The police in an action against outlaws here on Thursday arrested 29 accused besides recovering over 22 kg charras, 65 liters liquor, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition and other items.

A police spokesperson said that Waris Khan police held a female accused namely Saba and recovered 1170 grams charras from her possession.

Rattaamral police rounded up Taza Gul with 2200 grams charras while Sadiqabad police netted Saghir Ahmed for having 1400 grams charras and Abdul Rehman with 1300 grams charras.

Similarly, Naseerabad, Airport, Dhamial, Gujar Khan, Race Course, Mandra, and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids and arrested Faisal, Israr, Nasir, Ahmed, Niaz, Masawar, Tayyab, Somail, Husnain, Ramazan, Zulfiqar, Asad, Usman, Syed Ali, Adil, Shahid, Ali and Asad Mehmood and recovered over 15.

5 kg charras from their possession.

Pirwadhai and Sadiqabad police rounded up Sharif, Husnain, Shahsawar, Umar, Aziz, and Amad and recovered 65 liters liquor from their possession.

Morgah police in their operation arrested an accused namely Zeeshan for possessing a 30 more pistol, ammunition and other items.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

The City Police Officer directed the police to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

