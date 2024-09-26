Open Menu

29 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police, in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers here on Thursday, arrested 29 accused besides recovering over seven kgs of drugs, 25 liters of liquor, nine pistols, ammunition, and other items from their possession. 

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, New Town, Civil Lines, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Rawat, and Chakri police conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions and arrested Farhan, Ahsanullah, Adil, Danish, Adnan, Waqas Raza, Manzar Abbas, Adeel, and Numan and recovered nine 30-barrel pistols, ammunition, and other items.

Gungmandi and R.A. Bazar police rounded up Zafar Iqbal and Zubair Ali and recovered 25 liters of liquor from their possession.

Saddar Baroni police arrested an accused, namely Toqeer, wanted in a case registered a few months ago.

Airport police arrested a bike lifter, namely Azhar, and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Pirwadhai police also arrested two bike lifters, namely Ali Raza and Naveed, on the recovery of six stolen motorcycles.

Saddar Wah police apprehended two bike lifters, Farooiq and Bilal, and recovered two stolen motorcycles, Rs 5,000, and other items.

Pirwadhai police netted four street criminals, Shehreyar, Akram, Tajuddin, and Zakram Khan, and recovered snatched Rs 29000 and other items.

He further said that Rawalpindi district police, in their ongoing operation against unfit public service vehicles, issued 5914 challan ships during the last 32 days. 575 unfit vehicles were impounded and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 6.4 million on the rule violators.

Legal action was taken against 510 drivers for driving vehicles without driving licenses, while licenses of 27 drivers were cancelled. A total of 43 FIRs were registered during the operation against the rule violators, he added.

Saddar Wah police arrested a proclaimed offender, namely Wahid, wanted in a murder case.

Kahuta police also arrested a proclaimed offender, namely Ashfaq, wanted in a murder case.

The spokesman further informed that Sadiqabad, Wah Cantt, Rattaamral, and Saddar Baroni police rounded up six accused, namely Ashfaq, Kalais Pervaiz, Pervaiz, Asghar, Farhan, and Ashraf, and recovered over seven kg of drugs from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway.

