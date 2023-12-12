Open Menu

29 Extra Beds Being Added In Allied Hospital Emergency: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

29 extra beds being added in Allied Hospital emergency: CM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said 29 extra beds were being

added in the emergency of the Allied Hospital while its revamping process would be completed

before January 31, 2024.

He was addressing a news conference after inspecting the construction work at the Allied hospital

here.

He said that the total number of beds in this hospital had been enhanced from 1,520 to 1,550. He said that construction work on 2 lac 75 thousand square feet was in process with an estimated

cost of Rs 2 billion.

He said:" Our vision is to revamp old structures instead of constructing new buildings which involve

heavy funds". The chief minister expressed satisfaction that despite the construction work adequate alternate arrangements had been made to provide medical cover to the indoor patients.

He said the revamping project would facilitate local patients for a longer period. He said that hundred per cent medical facilities would be provided to the masses under the health cards scheme.

He said that the Punjab government had made collaborated arrangements to issue online learner licenses.

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing construction work in the Allied Hospital. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr Abid and Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr. Zafar Ali were also present.

Later, the chief minister visited the site of under construction Abdullahpur flyover and directed the contractor to expedite the construction work. Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the CM about the project and assured that the work would be completed within the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab SITE January From Billion

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

2 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

18 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

2 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan