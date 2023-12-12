29 extra beds being added in Allied Hospital emergency: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday said 29 extra beds were being

added in the emergency of the Allied Hospital while its revamping process would be completed

before January 31, 2024.

He was addressing a news conference after inspecting the construction work at the Allied hospital

here.

He said that the total number of beds in this hospital had been enhanced from 1,520 to 1,550. He said that construction work on 2 lac 75 thousand square feet was in process with an estimated

cost of Rs 2 billion.

He said:" Our vision is to revamp old structures instead of constructing new buildings which involve

heavy funds". The chief minister expressed satisfaction that despite the construction work adequate alternate arrangements had been made to provide medical cover to the indoor patients.

He said the revamping project would facilitate local patients for a longer period. He said that hundred per cent medical facilities would be provided to the masses under the health cards scheme.

He said that the Punjab government had made collaborated arrangements to issue online learner licenses.

Earlier, the chief minister reviewed the ongoing construction work in the Allied Hospital. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, RPO Dr Abid and Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr. Zafar Ali were also present.

Later, the chief minister visited the site of under construction Abdullahpur flyover and directed the contractor to expedite the construction work. Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the CM about the project and assured that the work would be completed within the stipulated time.