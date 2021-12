29 Fesco officers promoted

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 29 officers including 20 senior engineers/Xens, 5 deputy commercial managers, 3 deputy directors (MIS) and one deputy director accounts from grade-18 to grade-19 under the Time Scale Upgradation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted its 29 officers including 20 senior engineers/Xens, 5 deputy commercial managers, 3 deputy directors (MIS) and one deputy director accounts from grade-18 to grade-19 under the Time Scale Upgradation.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday the promotions were made after the approval of board of Directors and Selection Board of the company.

Among those who were promoted include: Deputy Director (PS&C) Muhammad Waqas Baig, Deputy Director (Disposal) Ehtesham Ullah, Deputy Director (TRW) Ahmad Ali Shah, Deputy Director (Training) Muhammad Nadeem Akbar, XEN (Operations) Abdullah Pur Division Muhammad Afzal, XEN (Operation) Jaranwala Division Abrar Ahmad Khan, XEN Construction Division Mianwali Ismat Ullah Khan, XEN (Operation) Ghulam Muhammad Abad Division Muhammad Ameer Khan, XEN (Operation) Chak Jhumra Division Faisal Shafi Rana, Deputy Director (118) Misbah-ul-Islam, XEN (Operation) People's Colony Division Zubda-tuz-Zia, Deputy Director (Materials) Muhammad Iqbal Javed, Technical Officer Second Circle Muhammad Ali Qamar, Deputy Director (MM) Safdar Abbas, Deputy Director (T&G) Construction Muhammad Rashid, XEN (Operations) Jhang-1 Division Muhammad Saleem Shah , Deputy Commercial Manager Second Circle Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (SI) Rizwan Mazhar, Deputy Director (CS) Siddique Akbar Khan, Deputy Commercial Manager First Circle Abdul Hafeez Nadeem,Deputy Director (MIS) Abdul Hai, Deputy Director (CC&B) Abid Ghafoor, Deputy Director (MIS)Muhammad Imdad Ullah and Deputy Director (B&T) Ateequr Rehman, he added.