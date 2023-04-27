29 FIRs registered against Imran Khan: IHC told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday was informed that a total of 29 first information reports (FIRs) had been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The Federal Government submitted the report in this regard during the hearing of Imran Khan's petition seeking the details of cases registered against him.

The prosecutor informed the court that the details of FIRs had been shared with Imran Khan. He could have approached the departments concerned under the Information Act 2017 for the provision of the said details, he added.

The IHC disposed of the petition, directing the petitioner to approach the relevant courts.